GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 12, 2017

Dec. 29 question: What Major League Baseball franchise recently signed Granite City's Jake DePew as a minor league free agent and invited him to spring training in 2017?

Answer: DePew signed a minor league free agent contract Dec. 20 with the Boston Red Sox and was a non-roster invitee to spring training. DePew has played in the Tampa Bay Rays organization since being drafted by them in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Amateur Draft by them.

Congratulations to Jennifer Carter, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What's the nickname of former Madison High and SIUE standout John Summers who played 11 years in Major League Baseball from 1974-84?

