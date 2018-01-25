GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 25, 2018

Jan. 11 question: Freddie Layne played offensive line for what collegiate football program from 2001-04?

Answer: Layne, a former GCHS standout football player and current assistant coach, played offensive line for the Western Illinois University Leathernecks from 2001-04. He was a three-time first-team all-conference selection and made second-team All-American in 2003.

Unfortunately, there were no correct answers.

This week's question: What team drafted former Granite City baseball standout and current boys golf coach Jeff Ridenour in the 1997 MLB Draft in the 21st round?

