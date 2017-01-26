GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 26, 2017

Jan. 12 question: What's the nickname of former Madison High and SIUE standout John Summers, who played 11 years in Major League Baseball from 1974-84?

Answer: John "Champ" Summers graduated from Madison High and played baseball for the SIUE Cougars before playing in the Major Leagues from 1974-84. He played with the A's, Cubs, Reds, Tigers, Giants and Padres. Summers passed away in 2012 at the age of 66.

Congratulations to Gary Stanek, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who is the only Granite City North wrestler to win a state championship?

