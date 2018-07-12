GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: July 12, 2018

June 28 question: Former Granite City standout basketball player Gary Simpson played with the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer at LSU; who is he?

Answer: The answer to the June 28 sports trivia question is Pete Maravich. Granite City standout basketball player Gary Simpson played with Maravich, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer (3,667 points), for one season at LSU.

Congratulations to Keith Book, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who is the Granite City North soccer keeper who transferred to South for his senior year in 1980 before getting a scholarship to the University of Connecticut?

