GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: July 13, 2017

June 29 question: Who is the all-time leading scorer in Granite City girls basketball who went on to play collegiately at Saint Louis University?

Answer: Jamie Cavaness logged 1,796 points in her career with the Warriors. Cavaness went on to a solid career with Saint Louis University, becoming a member of the Billiken Hall of Fame for women's basketball.

Congratulations to Diana Prazma, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Where did Granite City North standout soccer player Steve Trittschuh play collegiately?

Answer the question here.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter