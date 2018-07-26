GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: July 26, 2018

July 12 question: Who is the Granite City North soccer keeper who transferred to South for his senior year in 1980 before getting a scholarship to the University of Connecticut?

Answer: Tony Pierce graduated from Granite City South High after spending the rest of his prep career at Granite City North as a soccer goalkeeper. Pierce went on to play for the University of Connecticut after high school and was part of a national championship team in 1981 with the Huskies.

Unfortunately, there were no right answers.

This week's question: Which Granite City head coach guided T.J. Slay and John Venne to back-to-back state wrestling titles in 1995 and '96?

