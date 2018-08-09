GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: August 9, 2018

July 26 question: Which Granite City head coach guided T.J. Slay and John Venne to back-to-back state wrestling titles in 1995 and ‘96?

Answer: Mike Garland was their coach; he also guided the Warriors to a Class AA fourth-place team trophy in '99.

Congratulation to Jennifer Carter, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who scored 43 goals for the Granite City boys soccer team in 1994 to set the single-season record for the program?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter