GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: July 27, 2017

July 13 question: Where did Granite City North standout soccer player Steve Trittschuh play collegiately?

Answer: He played in college for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville before later being drafted by the St. Louis Steamers to play professional indoor soccer.

Congratulations to Scott Harper, who answered the question correctly.

This week’s question: What two seasons did current Granite City bowling coach Melanie Williams compete at the state girls’ bowling tournament?

Answer the question here.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter