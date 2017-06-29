GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 29, 2017

June 15 question: Keith Champion played minor league baseball for what professional organization?

Answer: The Granite City native played for the St. Louis Cardinals' minor league organization from 1982-'84 as a catcher. Champion went on to a career as an executive in Major League Baseball and is currently an advance scout for the San Francisco Giants.

Congratulations to Bev Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who is the all-time leading scorer in Granite City girls basketball who went on to play collegiately at Saint Louis University?

