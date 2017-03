March 9 question: Granite City grad Dal Maxvill won four World Series titles during his 14-year MLB playing career, two with the St. Louis Cardinals and two more with what other franchise?

Answer: Maxvill played in two more World Series with Oakland, winning two more championships in 1972 and 1974. Congratulations to Ronald Wilson, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What is the name of the field inside Wilson Park where the Granite City softball team plays its home games?

