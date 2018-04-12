GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: April 12, 2018

March 29 question: The middle school wrestling tournament in Granite City is named after what GCHS wrestler who won back-to-back state titles in 1957 and 1958?

Answer: The tournament is named for George Nemeth, who won titles at 95 pounds in 1957 and 103 in '58.

Congratulations to Dan Ritchie, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Granite City grad Rick Daily played minor league baseball for what MLB organization from 1985-87?

