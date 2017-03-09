GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 9, 2017

Feb. 23 question: Who is the Granite City boys' soccer coach who led the Warriors to 9 of their 10 state championships?

The answer to the Feb. 23 trivia question is Gene Baker. He directed the boys' soccer team at Granite City High and Granite City South High from 1973-99, leading the program to 9 state titles, a second-place finish and two thirds. The Warriors boys' soccer program has won 10 total state championships.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Granite City grad Dal Maxvill won four World Series titles during his 14-year MLB playing career, two with the St. Louis Cardinals and two more with what other franchise?

Answer the question here.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter