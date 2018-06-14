GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 14, 2018

May 24 question: Who coached the Granite City North boys soccer program for all 10 of its seasons from 1973-82?

Answer: The late Bob Kehoe guided the Granite City North boys soccer program from 1973-82, including leading the team to a state berth in 1974.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What 1996 Granite City graduate won best lifter honors at the 2010 Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships in Prague?

