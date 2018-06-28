GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: June 28, 2018

June 14 question: What 1996 Granite City graduate won best lifter honors at the 2010 Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships in Prague?

Answer: Granite City High grad and former Arena League football player Chris Janek shifted to a stellar weight lifting career, winning the Global Powerlifting Committee World Championships in Prague in 2010.

Congratulations to Stacey Pfister, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Former Granite City standout basketball player Gary Simpson played with the NCAA's all-time leading scorer at LSU; who is he?

