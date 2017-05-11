GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: May 11, 2017

April 27 question: Who was the coach of the Granite City girls soccer team that won a state title in 2011?

Answer: Skip Birdsong coached the Granite City girls soccer team to the Class 3A state championship in 2011. It's the only state championship in program history. The Warriors have finished 3rd twice and 4th twice at state, giving them 5 state trophies altogether.

Congratulations to Aaron Reeves, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What year did the Granite City boys soccer team begin play?

