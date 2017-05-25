GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: May 25, 2017

May 11 question: What year did the Granite City boys soccer team begin play?

Answer: 1967 was the first season that Granite City High School had a boys soccer program. The Warriors went on to win 10 state titles, 9 of them coming under the direction of legendary coach Gene Baker.

Congratulations to Rich Schardan, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What 1996 GCHS graduate played eight years in the now-defunct Arena Football League and currently owns a training facility in downtown Granite City?

