GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: November 23, 2017

Nov. 9 question: Where did former Granite City boys soccer standout John Van Buskirk Jr. play collegiate soccer?

Answer: He played soccer for the Indiana University Hoosiers after a solid career with the Granite City Warriors. He helped lead the Warriors to two state titles during his prep career and played at Indiana from 1990-94.

Congratulations to Bev Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What MLB Hall of Fame manager was on the 1948 New Athens baseball team that lost 4-1 to the Granite City Warriors in the state championship game?

