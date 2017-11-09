GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: November 9, 2017

Oct. 26 question: What year did the Granite City girls volleyball team advance to the state tournament?

Answer:

The Granite City Warriors advanced to the elite eight of the girls volleyball state tournament in 1975-76 under head coach Wilma Schulze. It's the only season the GCHS spikers have advanced to state.

Congratulations to Lee Davis, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Where did former Granite City boys soccer standout John Van Buskirk, Jr. play collegiate soccer?

