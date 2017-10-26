GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: October 26, 2017

Oct. 12 question: Where did current Granite City Superintendent Jim Greenwald play baseball collegiately?

Answer: He played baseball for the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars from 1972-74. He played a total of 60 games in his career there, hitting .312 with 4 homers and 30 RBIs.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What year did the Granite City girls volleyball team advance to the state tournament?

