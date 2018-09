Aug. 23 question: Which 1974 Granite City North grad won world championships in high diving in 1981 and ‘82?

Answer: Dave Lindsay won the world championships in high diving.

Congratulations to Pattie Robinson, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Who is the only Granite City girls bowler to earn an all-state medal?

