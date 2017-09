Aug. 24 question: What GCHS graduate helped Northwestern advance to the 1996 Rose Bowl?

Answer: Larry Curry went on to be a defensive tackle at Northwestern and helped lead them to a Big Ten championship in 1995 and a spot in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1996.

Congratulations to David Wright, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What year did the Granite City girls soccer program begin play?

