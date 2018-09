Sept. 13 question: Who is the only Granite City girls bowler to earn an all-state medal?

Answer: Ashley Reynolds is the only girls bowler to ever medal for the Warriors. Reynolds finished third in 2000.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: What Division I college does 2015 Granite City grad Catherine Jakich compete on the women’s track and field team as a thrower?

