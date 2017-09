Sept. 14 question: What year did the Granite City girls soccer program begin play?

Answer: 1985 was the first season the Warriors had a girls soccer program. Since then the Warriors have placed at state five times, including a Class 3A state championship in 2011.

Unfortunately, there were no correct answers submitted.

This week's question: Who was Granite City's first boys soccer coach when the program started play in 1967?

