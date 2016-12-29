Granite City wrestlers dedicate tourney to longtime coach

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Granite City wrestling team will compete in the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament today and Friday.

The Granite City Holiday Wrestling Tournament made its debut on Dec. 28, 1961.

Since then, it has grown into the largest high school holiday wrestling event in the Metro East.

The two-day tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. today at Memorial Gymnasium and will end Friday. But for the first time ever, the event will be missing its biggest fan, William “Red” Schmitt.

The legendary Granite City wrestling coach died on Aug. 27 at age 94.

“It’s sad to see him go,” Granite City coach George Kirgan said. “It’s going to be different not seeing him there.”

Granite City wrestlers will honor Schmitt by wearing a patch on their singlets that will have his name on it. There will also be a moment of silence before the finals on Friday.

“Red Schmitt passing away was tough for us since Red Schmitt is the program of Granite City,” said Granite City senior Kyle Thompson, who won a tournament title at 170 last year. “We dedicated the meet against Alton and Civic Memorial (on Dec. 8) to him, so we definitely want to dedicate this tournament to him and give it our all to him because I know he’s up there watching us.”

The patches are made by Suns Alterations in Granite City. Kirgan said they will be on sale to the public for $10.

“Those patches are dedicated to him and we’re going to keep wearing them for as long as the singlets last,” the Granite City coach said.

The Warriors are looking to win their own tournament for the first time in 15 years. Granite City has 13 championships, more than any other school.

Granite City placed 11th in each of the last two years. A year ago, Thompson became the first Warrior to win a tournament title since 2010. He was one of four GCHS place winners.

Lafayette is the defending team champion. Last year, the Lancers won their first Granite City tournament title with 583.5 points.

The 24-team tournament will have new teams such as Mahomet-Seymour, Lincoln-Way Central, Mascoutah and Fort Zumwalt South.

The wrestling tournament has been named after Schmitt for many years. He coached the Warriors to a victory in the inaugural tournament 55 years ago.

That year, the tournament had eight teams — Granite City, Champaign, Wood River, Edwardsville, Decatur Eisenhower, Springfield Lanphier, Mattoon and Sterling. The Warriors had four wrestlers capture titles and won the tournament with 103 points, 27 points better than Sterling.

Schmitt is the winningest coach in Granite City wrestling history with 589 victories. He coached the Warriors to 25 regional championships, 24 sectional titles and three top-four finishes in the state tournament, including their only state championship in 1965. Schmitt retired in 1985.

“If it weren’t for him, we would not be where we are today,” Kirgan said.

Schmitt won 11 championships at the Granite City tournament, more than any other coach. His last title was in 1980.

The Warriors honored Schmitt in their home triangular match against Alton and Civic Memorial on Dec. 8 at Memorial Gymnasium. Schmitt was a four-time letter winner at Alton High, where he graduated in 1940. He never missed a match between Granite City and Alton. Last winter, he saw the Redbirds beat the Warriors for the first time in 77 years.

“It was different for the Alton-Granite City match because he’s always there, rain or shine,” Kirgan said.

The Warriors made sure Alton didn’t beat them for the second straight year, winning 42-22. They also cruised to a 69-9 win over CM.

This year, Granite City is 5-5 in dual-match play. The Warriors were coming off a 30th-place finish at the Kansas City Stampede on Dec. 16-17. They had six wrestlers place in the top 10.

“We wrestled against some of the good wrestlers and good kids from around the country,” Kirgan said. “These kids really learned from it. You either win or you learn and that’s what we’re focusing on. We’re trying to do some more winning now.”

