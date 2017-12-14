Granite City Boys Soccer Player of the Year

First-year Granite City boys soccer coach Ryan Reeves was glad to have Tyler McCauley on his team this year.

“He’s dedicated, has a great attitude, he’s a leader, always gives 100 percent and has willingness to learn and wants to get better,” Reeves said of the junior defender. “Often times, he was asked to compete against the other teams’ best players and performed well. He’s also great in the classroom and community and was just a good person overall.”

McCauley enjoyed an outstanding first varsity season with the Warriors, earning team Most Valuable Player and third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors for his strong defense. He helped Granite City pick up shutouts against Marquette Catholic and Alton.

“I didn’t expect it,” McCauley said. “Coming into this season, I was a little antsy. I didn’t think I had the right touch or anything. I guess it turned out differently.”

The strong season earned McCauley this year’s Granite City AdVantage News Boys Soccer Player of the Year award.

McCauley played in his third season with the Granite City boys soccer team. Before joining the program in his freshman year, he hadn’t played any soccer since elementary school.

“Coming into the high school as a freshman, I was pretty scared,” McCauley said. “In my freshman year, I found soccer fun again and I wanted to keep playing in high school.”

McCauley played with the freshman team in his freshman year and the junior varsity squad in his sophomore year before winning a spot on the varsity team this year.

“I loved it.” the junior said. “It was hard work playing all game, but I loved it and I’m ready for the next season.”

McCauley was part of a Granite City team that struggled for victories this season. The Warriors lost their first seven matches and finished 2-15-1, their ninth straight losing season. They beat Sacred Heart-Griffin and Alton for their only victories.

“Our record didn’t show it, but we definitely improved,” McCauley said. “I think next year, we’ll be a lot better. We have to go over a lot of things over the summer, practice, get better and train. I think next year, we’ll have a better turnout than this year.”

McCauley and the Warriors went up against some tough competition this season. Granite City lost to a CBC team that went on to finish third in the Missouri state tournament, lost to 7 Illinois schools that won regional titles and finished in a scoreless tie with Marquette, which went on to win the Class 1A state title.

“The competition was tough,” McCauley said. “They played smart and they knew what to do.”

McCauley’s biggest highlight this season was helping the Warriors upset Alton 1-0 in penalty kicks in a Class 3A Edwardsville Regional first-round match at Alton High. Granite City avenged the 4-0 loss to the Redbirds in a regular season match on Aug. 29.

“Losing 4-0 during the season and coming back and beating Alton in PKs felt good, especially since it was a regional game,” McCauley said.

McCauley earned his first all-conference award. He joined junior Jacob Cook as the lone Granite City representatives on the all-SWC team.

“I definitely did not see that coming,” McCauley said. “I thought my teammate, Jacob Cook, was the only one that was going to have it. But I was surprised whenever I got it.”

McCauley also plays baseball at GCHS. Last spring, he hit. 357 with 10 hits and five RBIs. Also this summer, he earned team MVP honors and participated in the all-star game while playing for the Granite City St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association team.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter