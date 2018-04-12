Granite City Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Emmitt Gordon enjoys being a Granite City Warrior.

The talented offensive junior played his first season with the Warriors in 2017-18 and found success. He led GCHS in scoring, averaging 16.0 points per game. He was also the leader in rebounds at 3.8 per clip and steals with 1.9 per game.

It’s the third stop in Gordon’s prep career after playing his freshman campaign at Madison and his sophomore season with Riverview Gardens. He led the Rams as a sophomore with 12.1 ppg.

“It was different and challenging with just school, period,” Gordon said. “The environment was different, so I had to catch on, but I like the school. I like playing for Granite City. I like coach (Gerard) Moore.”

There were ebbs and flows for the Warriors in Gerard Moore’s first season as head coach. They finished 9-19 overall and, after nabbing a 65-45 win over Nokomis in their season opener, dropped 11 of their next 12 games.

Things began to click, though, after a 49-43 win over Gordon’s former team, Riverview Gardens, on Dec. 30. It started a 2018 portion of the season that was much better.

In the ‘18 portion of the season, Granite City went 6-8 after going just 3-11 in ‘17.

“We looked at this season as a glimpse of what we could be doing,” Gordon said. “It was a chemistry thing. It was basically everyone’s first year playing together. It was Zidane (Moore) and I’s first year playing together. It was Nick (Grote) and I’s first time playing together. Jerry (Watson) and I had played together before. Our chemistry just continued to build, and I think our chemistry should be much better next year.”

On Jan. 5, GCHS beat East St. Louis 51-49 on the road via a buzzer beater by Davontay Mason. It marked the first time the Warriors had won at East Side since Jan. 5, 2001, and it jump-started a 3-game road winning streak in the Southwestern Conference.

“That was a big-time game,” Gordon said. “It felt like a college game or an NBA game; every possession counted. (Mason) stepped up and hit a big-time shot.”

Next came a 48-46 victory over Belleville East on a game-winner from Grote. Gordon took center stage in the next SWC triumph. His pair of free throws in the final 8.9 seconds at Alton on Jan. 26 lifted Granite City to a 54-53 win. He led the team with 17 points.

It avenged an 85-44 loss to the Redbirds on Dec. 2 at the SWC at the E Shootout at SIUE’s Vadalabene Center.

“With the Alton game, all I was thinking about is how they beat us the first time,” the GCHS junior said. “We wanted revenge as a team. I was focused. We’d been doing a lot of that type of stuff in practice, and it was just that time of the game.”

Gordon thinks playing in the SWC helped his game. Unfortunately, the Warriors will be an independent next season but will play SWC teams in a non-conference setting. Gordon will be ready for whatever comes his way.

“I learned I can kind of shoot and I need to play more defense,” he said. “I think (the SWC) made my game better because I was playing against better competition.”

