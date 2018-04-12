Granite City Wrestler of the Year

Reide Wilson progressed well as a sophomore wrestler for the Granite City Warriors this season.

The 182-pounder posted a 28-10 record and finished a win shy of qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament. He secured tournament titles at the Geneseo Tournament and the 3A Quincy Regional to highlight his season.

“I matured a lot, even off the mat, and it helped me realize that I can do more on the mat as a leader and a teammate,” Wilson said.

While winning the regional was exciting, Wilson noted the Geneseo Tourney as his personal highlight of the season. He defeated Cade Parker of Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy 8-4 in the title bout there. He finished 3-0 and pocketed the first varsity tournament title of his career.

“My highlight for the year was my Geneseo title,” Wilson said. “In the moment I didn’t realize what I was doing, but afterward when you’re holding your bracket with your medal around your neck it’s a surreal moment and I was really happy.

“It was fun competing against kids from other states like Wisconsin and Iowa and kids that are ranked in those states. Knowing I could compete with those guys gave me a confidence boost.”

When he’s on the mat, Wilson is a fiery competitor. There’s lots of fist pumping and yelling, psyching himself up, especially after a victory.

“Anything that goes on in my day, I try to be nice to everyone, but there’s a switch you need to hit when you step on the mat where it means business,” he said. “It’s a fun sport and everyone on the team I consider my family, but there’s a switch you have hit when you go on the mat, turning from a person to a wrestler.”

That energized style of competing comes from what Wilson believes is his best skill in the circle.

“My gas tank,” he said. “I can go until you tell me to stop. I can say there’s been one match in my career where I’ve been tired. I’ve been worn out, out of breath, but never tired, I can always keep going.”

He loves being a Warrior, too. This season GCHS secured its 84th consecutive winning record as a team, going 14-7. That tradition is something that’s taken seriously.

“It means everything to everyone,” he said. “It’s a tradition, it’s family, it’s history and we take wrestling very seriously. In the room it is not a joking matter. We go in, get our business done and get out.”

Unfortunately, another streak was broken for Granite City. When Wilson lost 7-1 to Yousif Salah of Lockport in the consolation round of the 3A Alton Sectional, it left the program without a state qualifier. That’s the first time in GCHS history that has happened.

That made Wilson determined to begin a new streak of state wrestlers for the Warriors.

“It gives me a hunger,” he said. “I’m ready to go out and win a medal and possibly win it in my next two years of high school, especially knowing I have the ability to do that with my coaching staff and the teammates I have. I need to get stronger, hit the weight room more and learn to wrestle more strategically. I need to be more technical and better in every way.”

