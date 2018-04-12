Granite City Hockey Co-Players of the Year

Granite City seniors Grant Jackson and Dominic Metheny helped lead the Warriors to their first winning season since 2011-12 this year with a 13-10 mark.

Jackson starred in goal, playing 779 minutes and compiling 434 saves through 20 games played. Metheny, who served as captain, scored 5 goals and had 11 assists playing defense.

While the Warriors may have bowed out to Collinsville in the first round of the Class 2A MVCHA playoffs, according to Jackson and Metheny, this year was only the start of a new era in Granite City Warrior hockey.

“(This year’s success) means a lot; we had a lot of freshmen and have a lot of room for improvement,” Metheny said. “There is so much skill on this team that we are bound to get better.”

“In the next coming years you should see us come close to a championship,” Jackson added.

Metheny and Jackson played a large role in helping shape the youngsters on the 2017-18 squad. They made up 2 of the 5 upperclassmen on the team. There was only one other senior this year and two juniors. The rest of the team are either freshmen or sophomores.

Jackson also was honored with the Nate Ryckman award for displaying charachter, integrity and leadership in his role as the starting goaltender. The award is named after the late Sgt. First Class Nate Ryckman, who died in 2012.

Their leadership, along with an underclass full of enthusiastic, talented hockey players is sure to be a winning recipe in returning Granite City to its former hockey glory.

Having previously played in the more competitive Mid-States League until the early 2000s, the Warriors fell on tough times for the last decade or so, and have struggled some playing in the MVCHA.

Former St. Louis Blues player Darin Kimble returns as head coach for Granite City next season. Dany Greene remains on the staff as an assistant after being head coach the last two years. Kimble helped lead the Warriors to the MVCHA title in 2004 as head coach when they posted a 25-0-1 mark in the league.

“It’s been a long while; the last time we had anything close to a good year was three years ago we had Darian and Colby Young, and we were pretty good, but still not a winning team,” Jackson said.

While the two seniors were the driving force behind the Warriors’ success this year, both of them were quick to mention the younger players’ contributions when asked why this year was special.

“Speed was really our big advantage this year, since we had so many younger players, we were able to move the puck up the ice quicker than most of the other teams,” Metheny said.

“Most of the other teams didn’t know how to incorporate their younger players into their systems. We did a better job at involving freshmen and sophomores in our program, and that really worked to our advantage.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter