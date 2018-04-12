Granite City Girls Bowler of the Year

Even mononucleosis didn’t prevent Marissa Lahey from returning for another season with the Granite City girls bowling team this winter.

“I kind of pushed myself,” the senior said. “I’ve been raised my entire life to push myself.”

Lahey battled through the illness by turning in the best season of her four-year career. She averaged a team-high 155 and was the Warriors’ top finisher with an 877 at the Alton Regional on Feb. 3.

Lahey was the only senior on a Granite City team that included junior Jaclyn Hudzik, sophomores Katie Reagan and Mikayla Westbrook, and freshman Serena Head.

“I think they’re going to do some great things,” said Lahey, who plans to attend either the Air Force or the Army and study linguistics. “We were one team and I was one of them who was lucky enough to be on it. They definitely have great potential.”

Lahey was diagnosed with mono before the season began in November. She had the disease for most of the winter but missed just two matches.

She found out how tough it was to bowl with mono during a match at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville in January.

“I was literally scrunched over, holding my stomach,” Lahey said. “But when it was my turn to go, I would go up there and bowl. I would come back kind of limping because it hurt so bad. I get so used to the pain.”

Lahey finished 33rd out of 76 bowlers at the Alton Regional but didn’t qualify for sectionals. Her team’s season ended as it placed 12th and had no bowlers advance from regionals.

“I didn’t do that well at regionals,” Lahey said. “I could have done a lot better. I have this issue where I build myself up and I start throwing my ball and I start doing really bad because I start getting tired. I get mad at myself and that reflects into my bowling and that really happened at regionals. I started feeling really sick as well. That kind of put a whole bummer in my day.”

Still, Lahey enjoyed the experience of bowling with the Warriors all four years.

“I liked it,” said Lahey, who began bowling when she was in sixth grade. “I definitely learned about myself and how much I love the sport. It helped me figure out how to balance things in my life.”

Lahey also was a member of the Marching Warriors. She helped the band earn grand champion honors at the State Marching Band Championships on Oct. 21 at the University of Illinois.

“It was a tight schedule (for band) and the schedule with that really conflicted with the one for bowling,” said Lahey, who played the clarinet. “Neither of the (bowling) coaches were appreciative of the fact that I was missing one for the other. In the end, we ended up getting it all worked out.”

