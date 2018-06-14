Granite City Baseball Player of the Year

Cameron Hibbets is confident in his baseball skills after his junior campaign with the Granite City Warriors.

Throwing a pair of no-hitters and leading the team in batting average will do that for a psyche.

“From my sophomore to junior year, I went to a pitching instructor (Jake Worrell at SportsBarn Illinois in Roxana) and that really helped me increase my velocity and my command, which helped me throw the no-hitters,” Hibbets said. “At the plate at the beginning of the season I wasn’t doing too well, so I fixed my swing and was more patient. I fixed my hands. They were more direct, not as much movement. I was clear to the plate and stayed in the zone a lot longer.”

At the plate, Hibbets hit a team-best .385 with a homer, 21 RBIs and had 10 doubles and 3 triples. He earned second-team All-Southwestern Conference as an outfielder for the Warriors.

On the hill he twirled a pair of no-hitters, both in short-game situations. GCHS blasted Riverview Gardens 16-1 on March 31 with Hibbets throwing 3.0 innings while walking 4 and fanning 8. It was the first no-hitter of his career.

On April 10, he was on the bump when the Warriors bested Alton 10-0 in SWC action. He worked 5.0 innings this time, again walking 4 and striking out 8 and not allowing a hit.

Hibbets believed it was a matter of strategy in keeping the Redbirds off balance in the second no-no.

“Against Riverview Gardens, I was just throwing fastballs,” Hibbets said. “I was attacking with the fastball, throwing strikes and able to get hitters out.

“(Against Alton) I stayed away. I wouldn’t go inside for most of the game and was relying on my offspeed a lot and it just happened.”

Neither time he was aware of his accomplishments until after the game. He just stayed focused.

“I didn’t really know that I threw a no-hitter the first time until a couple days later when coach told me,” he said. “The second time I didn’t know until after the game. I was in the zone and wasn’t concerned about letting up a hit or not.”

The season started strong for Granite City but floundered by the end. The Warriors finished 11-23 and bowed out to Collinsville 6-5 in the Class 4A Belleville East Regional semifinals.

It came after GCHS was 9-11 on April 24. On April 10 the Warriors owned a 4-3 lead over future SWC champ O’Fallon before losing 6-4. They had a 4-0 lead at Edwardsville on March 28 before Tigers’ standout Drake Westcott cranked a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-4 win for EHS.

Being competitive was key for a program that won its most games since 2014, when it was 15-21.

“We started early hitting before the season started, were going to the weight room, going downtown to hit, started throwing bullpens in the winter and that really helped us a lot,” Hibbets said. “Then just having players with talent to be able to put stuff together and get some good wins was nice, too.”

With glimpses of success, Hibbets found confidence in himself and his teammates. Now the goal is finding consistency and improving for his senior season.

“Next year, as a senior, I’ll obviously have a lot more confidence because of the way this season went,” Hibbets said. “I’ll stay in the cage and hit and hopefully get better pitching with my command and gain some more velocity and then hopefully be able to go to a good college.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter