Granny power

One is never too old to discover the thrill of competition.

And 80-year-old Shirley Webb, a resident of East Alton, has experienced lots and lots of success competing in Masters powerlifting.

Webb’s performances at a Masters weightlifting tournament in November 2016 in Atlanta and the 2017 USA Powerlifting RAW Nationals this month in Orlando, Fla., qualified her for the World Classic Powerlifting Championship in Calgary, Alberta, in Canada in the summer of 2018. In Orlando, the powerlifter did a 115.7-pound squat, a 77.2-pound bench press and a 231.5-pound deadlift for a total of 424.4 pounds, earning a gold medal and setting six American records for the Masters above 84 age division. In Atlanta, she did a 231-pound deadlift, a 77-pound bench press and a 115-pound squat for a total of 423 pounds.

“I feel like I’ve always had a strong passion,” Webb said on qualifying for world-level competition. “My trainer has always brought this out in me.”

Like many athletes, Webb has struggled with injury. While competing in Atlanta, she suffered a pulled hamstring.

“I ended up going to a chiropractor,” Webb said. “After seeing him, I started feeling better right away.”

Webb, a mother and grandmother, and her trainer, John Wright, work out four times a day in her basement in 60- and 90-minute sessions. Her workouts include squats, bench presses, deadlifts, overhead presses, bicep curls, tricep extensions, kettle bell swings, floor exercises and walking on a treadmill. She also works out on weight machines at Leisure World. Aside from playing on a pickup softball team, Webb has never played competitive sports before.

“I really just want to do the best I can do in world competition,” she said.

The Masters powerlifter started weightlifting in April 2014 at age 76.

“My granddaughter wanted to join Leisure World,” Webb said. “I told her I’d join with her. We felt so good the first time we worked out. She and I also realized that we were capable.”

Webb said when she first started that she couldn’t remove herself from the floor if she fell down or climb stairs, but that would soon change. She continued to work out and competed for the first time in the summer of 2015 in St. Louis. She won a medal for her age group with a 45-pound squat, a 215-pound bench press and a 35-pound deadlift for 305 pounds.

“It felt really good,” Webb said. “My nieces and nephews were there cheering me on.”

After her initial success, Webb went on to earn medals in tournaments in Swansea and St. Louis. Her accomplishments earned her a mention in an edition of the “Ripley’s Believe or Not” book, where a story called “Weightlifting Grandma” appeared. The story gave a brief biography on the East Alton resident in that she struggled to get out of her chair at age 76 and that she had deadlifted 137 pounds.

In addition, her powerlifting success earned her media attention. Her trainer videotaped her lifting 225 pounds three times and placed it on social media, where it went viral and gained 17 million views. The attention earned Webb and Wright an appearance on the show “The Doctors” in 2016.

Since recording her results in December of last year in both workouts and competition, Webb has lifted more than 460,000 pounds. Her single-day maximum weight is 22,355 pounds. Her monthly average is more than 44,000 pounds.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter