Grappling girl

photo by Bill Roseberry Alton High School sophomore Khaila Hughes

Khaila Hughes made another trip to Fargo, N.D., in July.

This time, the Alton sophomore left there an All-American.

Hughes placed sixth in the 144-pound division at the Marines Cadet & Junior Women’s Freestyle National Championships at the Fargodome. She lost to Jayden Bentley of Iowa in the fifth-place match and finished with 3-3 record.

“It was really fun,” Hughes said. “Wrestling under the lights and wrestling in one of the biggest national tournaments for high school was real fun for me because that’s where everybody is looking to go, eventually. Other than the Olympics, Fargo is the biggest thing where I know everybody is looking forward to.”

The sixth-place finish at nationals has been one of many highlights Hughes has had during her five-year wrestling career. She’s a four-time national placewinner and a three-time state placewinner. She also competed with the Alton High wrestling team in her freshman year.

“I’m enjoying this ride she’s on,” said Evangeline Hughes, Khaila’s mother. “I think it’s a beautiful thing. It’s beautiful for girls wrestling.”

Khaila Hughes has already set big goals for herself in the future.

“My future goal is either go to the Olympics or at least show the younger girls that even being just a black girl in wrestling is a big thing,” the sophomore said. “If you really want to do it, you should try it.”

Wrestling is the only sport Hughes competes in. She used to compete in track and played football at Alton Middle School and with the Alton Renegades youth football program.

“I really like the sport because I do make a lot of new friends,” Hughes said. “You get to travel a lot, but it’s a way to let out some of the anger that you have and it’s a way to control yourself in different situations. It teaches you a lot about confidence. It makes you stronger.”

Four years ago, Hughes visited Fargo to watch her older brother, Kyle, compete in the Junior and Cadet nationals.

In July, Hughes represented Team Illinois at nationals. She said she enjoyed competing against the top female wrestlers in the country.

“It was crazy,” Hughes said. “It was fun in a way, but it was kind of scary to have to wrestle in front of a whole stadium full of people and having to wrestle on a stage that’s higher than everybody else’s. That’s really what got me scared. I had to stay in my own mind, but it was fun being out there wrestling.”

Hughes turned in a strong freshman season with the AHS wrestling team, getting fifth-place finishes in freshman tournaments at O’Fallon and Granite City.

“It helped me a lot,” Hughes said. “I enjoyed it because I love all of them and I love being on the team with them. Sometimes it is hard being the only girl on the team because they don’t appreciate you as much.”

Hughes said the best part of her freshman season was wrestling with Kyle, who will be a junior at AHS.

“It’s fun getting to watch him wrestle a lot, especially since we’re going to do two different things by the time we get to college,” she said. “It’s really fun to be on the team with him because he’s a real fun person to be around.”

Her older brother, Qian’te “Stump” Wagner, posted a 138-37 record wrestling for the Redbirds and is entering his senior campaign at McKendree University, so wrestling is a family affair.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter