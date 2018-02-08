Grappling with success

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City sophomore Reide Wilson is having a successful season with the Warriors, winning a career-high 26 matches with two tournament titles.

Before this season, Reide Wilson didn’t have any tournament championships.

Now, the Granite City sophomore has two.

Wilson came out on top in the 182-pound division in both the Geneseo Tournament and the Class 3A Quincy Regional. He won the Geneseo title on Jan. 13 and a regional championship on Feb. 3, becoming the only Granite City wrestler this year to win two tournament crowns.

The championships are part of an outstanding sophomore season for Wilson. He will take a 26-8 record into the Class 3A Alton Sectional this weekend at Alton High School and has already surpassed his win total of 16 from last year. Wilson will be competing at sectionals for the second straight year.

“He’s only a sophomore and he’s wrestling like a senior,” Granite City coach George Kirgan said.

Wilson is competing in his second varsity season with the Granite City wrestling team. He is leading a Granite City team that also has several returning wrestlers from last year such as Chase Nelson, Chris Santiago, Josh Harsh, and Jared Skaggs. Nelson and Skaggs, along with freshman Nathan Nelson, will join Wilson at sectionals this weekend.

“I was really excited coming in knowing that I’m going to be a leader on this team and knowing that I’m going to be someone these guys will look up to,” Wilson said.

Before joining the Granite City wrestling team in his freshman year, Wilson enjoyed success with the Granite City Wrestling Club. He placed second at 166 pounds at the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state tournament when he was an eighth-grader.

“For the club, I started wrestling when I was in first grade, but I didn’t wrestle in competition until I was in fifth grade,” Wilson said. “Going into the club, it was a lot of fun. I didn’t catch on how I good I was until my seventh-grade year. After not qualifying for state and going to sectionals, if I wanted to get serious about this, I needed to hit this hard in the offseason and I did that summer before my eighth-grade year.”

Wilson finished 16-13 at 170 in his freshman year. He placed fifth at the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament and second in the Class 3A Granite City Regional and earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors.

Wilson said he knew wrestling at the high school level was going to be a lot different than in the Granite City Wrestling Club.

“I still needed to work hard,” he said. “I can’t come in with too big of a head. I had to come in and look up to the older guys and try to improve.”

At the Geneseo Tournament, Wilson defeated Cade Parker of Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy 8-4 in the 182-pound championship match to win his first title at the varsity level. He finished 3-0.

“It was surreal,” Wilson said. “My toughest match wasn’t even in the finals. My quarterfinal match was probably my toughest match. Going into the finals, I was confident and I was energized and I was ready to go. It was really exciting.”

Wilson was the lone Granite City champion at the Class 3A Quincy Regional. He defeated Collinsville’s Russell March 8-4 in the championship match at 182. He also beat Belleville East’s Carlos Tyse in the quarterfinals and Edwardsville’s Blake Moss in the semifinals; both of them were by pin.

Wilson also helped the Warriors finish with a 14-7 record in dual matches, their 84th consecutive winning season. The sophomore said chemistry has been a key to the team’s success this winter.

“I consider all of these people a part of my family outside of my home,” he said. “Any of them are welcome in my house any time, so I feel the camaraderie has a lot to do with our success.”

Wilson was coming off a solid football season last fall. He earned third-team all-conference honors at linebacker.

“It’s a lot different being able to be conditioned in football and being conditioned in wrestling,” he said. “They’re two different sports. Having a successful year individually in football was a big help coming into the season knowing that I was avoiding injuries and not coming in here with any bumps and bruises and just giving it my all.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter