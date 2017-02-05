Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: February 3, 2017

Basketball | Ayonna Clanton

Clanton turned in the best performance of her high school girls’ basketball career on Jan. 24.

The Alton senior scored a season-high 18 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to lift the Redbirds to a 46-45 upset victory over top-seeded Hillsboro (Mo.) in overtime in the first round of the Hillsboro Tournament.

“The shot by Ayonna to get the win was great, and I am so happy we could come away with the win,” Alton coach Bob Rickman said.

The effort earned Clanton this week’s AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Clanton hit four 3-pointers against the Hawks to finish in double figures for the third straight game. She also scored 12 against Granite City on Jan. 17 and 11 against East St. Louis two nights later.

Clanton helped Alton snap a 15-game losing streak. The Redbirds hadn’t won a game since Nov. 22, when they beat Crossroads College Prep.

Basketball | Allie Troeckler

Troeckler, a senior for the Civic Memorial girls’ basketball program, enjoyed a fun night with her teammates on Jan. 28 at the Carrollton Invite.

CM defeated Lebanon 48-35 to win the tournament championship. It marked the first time in program history the Eagles have won three tournament crowns in the same season. They also won the Salem Thanksgiving Invite and the Jersey Holiday Tournament titles.

It was also the third tournament MVP award for Troeckler this season. The SIUE recruit and CM all-time leading scorer poured in a game-high 20 points in the win over Lebanon — the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A in the state. Troeckler also scored 25 in a semifinal win over Calhoun, 21 in a quarterfinal victory over Granite City and 27 in the tourney opener against Carrollton for a total of 93 points in the four games. She also had 40 rebounds in the four games to average a double double. It was her second straight MVP in Carrollton, too.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter