Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: December 23, 2016

Bowling | Devin Davis

The Civic Memorial boys’ bowling team put an end to a three-match losing streak with a win over Waterloo on Dec. 14 at West Park Bowl in Columbia.

The Eagles can thank Davis for that.

The CM senior shot a perfect 300 in the first game and finished with a 734 series. He also helped his team pick up a 29-11 win over Mississippi Valley Conference rival, the Waterloo Bulldogs.

The outstanding performance earned Davis this week’s AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Davis also bowled a 215 in the second game and a 219 in the third.

Davis is one of the key performers in the Eagles’ strong start this season. CM won its first seven matches and is 8-3 overall and 4-3 in MVC play.

Davis has been competing with the CM bowling team since he was a freshman. He’s one of three seniors on the team. Last year, he was one of two CM bowlers who competed in sectionals.

Wrestling | Brett Nyswonger

Nyswonger turned in a strong effort in the 285-pound division of the Mascoutah Invitational on Dec. 17.

The Roxana senior won the tournament championship at heavyweight, beating Triad’s Christian North 2-1 in the title match. He also earned an award for the fastest pin in the tournament.

The outstanding performance garnered Nyswonger this week’s AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

After receiving a first-round bye, Nyswonger pinned Marion’s T.J. Johnson in eight seconds in the second round to earn the tournament’s fastest pin award. He got back-to-back pins over Alton’s Ryan Kane and EA-WR’s Jon Wright in the next two rounds before topping North in the championship match.

Nyswonger, one of three Roxana wrestlers who placed at Mascoutah, competed in the Class 1A state tournament at 220 pounds last year.

