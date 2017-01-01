Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: December 30, 2016

Basketball | Kevin Caldwell Jr.

Caldwell Jr. helped give the Alton Redbirds an early Christmas present on Dec. 20.

The Alton junior scored 24 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left, to lift his team to a come-from-behind, 66-63 victory over the Belleville East Lancers on the road.

The outstanding effort earned Caldwell the final AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award for 2016.

Caldwell helped the Redbirds come back from an 18-point deficit midway in the third quarter to pull off the win. He scored 10 points in the first half and 14 in the second. He hit two 3-pointers.

Caldwell is among AHS’ leaders in scoring at 13 points per game. He also hit the game-winning bucket in the Redbirds’ 55-54 win over O’Fallon on Dec. 6.

He is a key cog for the Birds in the 74th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament, which began Wednesday and concludes today.

Bowling | Ashley Heistand

Heistand earned a pair of medals at the Alton Invitational on Dec. 22 at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.

The Alton senior finished fifth out of 86 bowlers with a six-game score of 1,193, including a 279 in the second game during the morning session. She picked up medals for high game and for finishing in the top five in the tournament.

The strong effort earned Heistand this year’s final AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Heistand helped the Alton girls’ squad place second in the 13-team tournament with a 5,372. Alton won the boys’ division and championship.

After bowling a 151 in the first game, Heistand came back to shoot a 483 in the next two games and was in second with a 634 after the morning series.

Heistand is the Redbirds’ top bowler this year with a 216 average. Last year, she was Alton’s lone state tournament representative and one of the AdVantage News Girls’ Bowlers of the Year, sharing the award with the now-graduated Eryka Graham.

