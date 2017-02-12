Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: February 10, 2017

Bowling | Shelby Jones

Jones became the first Marquette Catholic bowler in program history to qualify for the sectional round after finishing 10th in the Triad Regional on Feb. 4 at Camelot Bowl.

The Marquette junior finished with a six-game score of 1,127, including a 209 in the fifth game, to become one of 10 individuals on non-advancing teams to qualify for the Belleville East Sectional, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Bel-Air Bowl. Jones is the lone Marquette sectional qualifier.

Jones is one of seven girls on the Marquette bowling team, which started its first season of competition this year.

“Shelby has been working very hard on her consistency and accuracy of rolling through the ball,” said Marquette coach Mark Jones, who is Shelby’s father. “She has also been working hard at being a leader and captain of the Marquette girls’ bowling team to help work on making her fellow teammates to be better bowlers in their own rights.”

Wrestling | Michael Cherry

Roxana junior Michael Cherry had a pretty good day Feb. 4 at the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional.

Entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed at 145 pounds, Cherry wrestled his way to a championship via 3 pins. He pinned Litchfield’s Garrett Werner in 1:17, Althoff’s Codi Harris in 2:20 and top-seeded Rylan Frankford of Carlinville in 2:24 in the finals.

He joined teammates Alex Maguire (138) and Brett Nyswonger (285), as well as East Alton-Wood River’s Drew Sobol (106) and Zac Blasioli (132) as Greater Alton wrestlers to win regional crowns in Mount Olive, but Cherry was the only one who wasn’t a top seed. The efforts earned him this week’s AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

“It feels good,” Cherry said of the regional championship. “I’ve just been working harder in practice, trying to be the best I can be. I’m pushing harder and harder every day.

