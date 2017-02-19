Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: February 17, 2017

Ice Hockey | Bryce Simon

Simon was a scoring machine for the Alton Redbirds against the Highland Bulldogs in game three of the best of three MVCHA 1A first-round series on Feb. 7 at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Alton senior scored four goals to lift Alton to a 7-2 win over Highland. The Redbirds won the series 2-1 to advance to the semifinals against Belleville. Belleville swept Alton to advance to the 1A finals.

The effort earned Simon this week’s AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Simon, Alton’s captain, finished with his second four-goal game of the season. He also scored four against Edwardsville on Nov. 29.

Simon finished as the Redbirds’ leading scorer with 27 goals; nine of them were against Highland. He led the Birds in scoring for the season, also dishing out 11 assists for 38 total points. He was one of four Alton players who participated in the 1A All-Star Game on Jan. 30.

Basketball | Sammy Green

Green, the junior point guard for the Marquette Catholic boys’ basketball team, is having a pretty outstanding first season with the Explorers.

Marquette owned a 25-3 record entering this week, the final of the regular season, and Green is a big part of that.

Last week he had a big week in the Explorers’ two wins. Green nailed the game-winning shot Feb. 7 during a 39-38 victory over Highland. He followed that up Feb. 10 by leading Marquette with 20 points in a 63-23 win over Roxana.

Green came off of a screen and buried a 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining to lift the Explorers over the Bulldogs. He then scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half in the rout of the Shells.

Green is Marquette’s leading scorer, while also spearheading a stingy defense. The Explorers enter the Class 2A Gibault Regional on Tuesday as the top seed there. The pressuring defense will be key to their success, Green said.

