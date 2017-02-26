Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: February 24, 2017

Wrestling | Zac Blasioli

Blasioli ended his high school wrestling career on a high note on Feb. 18.

The EA-WR senior won his first state championship, beating Porta’s Trey Hild 7-5 in the Class 1A 132-pound title match at State Farm Center in Champaign. He became just the second wrestler in school history to win a state title.

Blasioli earned his third state medal. He placed sixth at 160 as a freshman and second at 152 in his junior year.

Blasioli ended his season at 36-1. He qualified for state by placing first in the Vandalia Sectional on Feb. 11. He also won the Mount Olive Regional championship.

At state, Blasioli defeated North Boone’s Zach Westlund, Illini Bluffs’ Joe Worms and Lena-Winslow’s Hunter Luke in the first three rounds before beating Hild in the finals.

“He managed to pull it out and it was truly an amazing feat,” EA-WR coach Dave Sobol said.

Swimming | Noah Clancy

Clancy earned his first trip to the IHSA state swimming meet after placing first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 51.82 seconds in the Springfield Sectional on Feb. 18.

Clancy, a freshman, was the only Alton swimmer to win a sectional championship and will be the Redbirds’ lone representative at the state meet, which starts on Friday and ends Saturday at New Trier High School in Winnetka.

Clancy also placed fifth with a 1:03.27 in the 100-yard breaststroke and helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team — which included Aiden Napp and brothers Cole and Caden Akal — finish third at sectionals. Clancy was one of six Alton swimmers who competed in the 15-team sectional.

Last summer, Clancy helped the Summers-Port Sharks win their 24th straight Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship. He won titles in three events, including the 100-yard backstroke.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter