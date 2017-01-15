Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: January 13, 2017

Basketball | Taylor Aguirre

Aguirre helped the Marquette Catholic girls’ basketball team pull off a pair of Prairie State Conference road victories last week.

The junior guard scored 11 points in the Explorers’ 54-32 win over Bunker Hill on Jan. 2. Three days later, she finished with 19 in Marquette’s 55-43 victory over Nokomis.

The strong effort in both conference games earned Aguirre this week’s AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Aguirre helped the Explorers start off 3-0 in Prairie State Conference play. They were scheduled to play Mount Olive on Thursday and will wrap up league play on Jan. 17 against Metro East Lutheran. Marquette began its conference season on Nov. 21 with a 55-25 win over EA-WR.

Aguirre is playing in her second season with the Marquette varsity squad. She played in 27 games and averaged two points per game last year.

Wrestling | Garrett Sims

Sims celebrated a championship in the 113-pound division at the Jim Newbill Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 7 at Geneva High School.

The Alton sophomore defeated Hunter Edwards of Warrenville South 10-7 in the championship match. He finished 4-0 in the tournament.

The performance earned Sims this week’s AdVantage News Athlete of the Week.

After receiving a first-round bye, Sims got back-to-back pins over Hersey’s Matthew Joyce and Addison Trail’s Christian Arellano to advance to the championship match against Edwards.

Sims helped Alton finished fourth in the 22-team tournament with 113.5 points.

Sims is in his second year with the Alton wrestling team. Last year, he finished 28-18, qualified for sectionals and earned all-Southwestern Conference honors at 106 pounds.

