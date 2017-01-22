Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: January 20, 2017

Ice Hockey | Caleb Currie

Currie helped the Alton Redbirds put an end to an eight-game losing streak on Jan. 10.

The Alton junior goaltender finished with 29 saves to lift his team to a 4-3 win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers at East Alton Ice Arena.

Currie, who attends Marquette Catholic, has two of the Redbirds’ three wins this season. The other win came against EA-WR on Nov. 15.

Before Jan. 10, Alton hadn’t won a game since Nov. 22, when it beat the Oilers 4-3 at East Alton Ice Arena.

Currie also has 544 saves. He recorded 61 saves in Alton’s season opener against Edwardsville on Nov. 2.

Last year, Currie finished 10-10 with 559 saves and 69 goals allowed.

Alton is cast in the 1A division of the MVCHA for the last portion of the season and in the playoffs.

Wrestling | Drew Sobol

Sobol won the 113-pound championship at the Mount Olive Invitational on Jan. 7.

The East Alton-Wood River senior got byes in the first two rounds before pinning Mikayla Fritz of Mount Olive in the semifinals and Jack Bruso of Rochester in the championship match.

The solid performance earned Sobol this week’s AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Sobol didn’t allow a point at the Mount Olive Tournament throughout his high school wrestling career, winning four championships in the tourney.

Last year, Sobol turned in a strong junior wrestling season that included a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A individual state tournament in Champaign at 106 pounds.

Sobol entered this week with a 25-1 record this season and is ranked No. 3 in the state in 1A at 106 pounds. He will compete at 106 pounds for the fourth year of his prep career when the postseason hits. The Oilers are cast in the 1A Mount Olive Regional on Feb. 4, then the Vandalia Sectional on Feb. 11.

