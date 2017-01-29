Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: January 27, 2017

Bowling | Christian Bertoletti

Bertoletti became the first state qualifier in Roxana bowling program history after finishing fifth with a 1,353 at the Collinsville Sectional at Camelot Bowl on Jan. 14.

The Roxana sophomore was one of seven individuals not on a state-qualifying team to advance to state.

The strong performance earned Bertoletti this week’s AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Bertoletti was scheduled to compete at state this weekend at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

“The kid is great,” Civic Memorial senior Devin Davis said. “He’s only a sophomore and by the time he’s a senior, he’s going to be killing it. He’s going to be winning individuals all over the place. I really do think that he has a good shot of making it to the second day of state because he’s a great bowler.”

Bertoletti was in 15th with a 676 after the first three games at sectionals. He shot a 677 in the final three games to clinch a state berth.

Basketball | Reagan Snider

Snider, a junior for the Marquette Catholic boys’ basketball team, helped the Explorers win their third tournament championship Jan. 21 in Sparta.

Marquette won the Sparta Tournament after opening the season with a title at the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Tournament and then the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament crown over the holiday break.

The Explorers bested Murphysboro 56-52 in the finals at Sparta to earn the championship.

Snider garners AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors after being named to the all-tournament team alongside teammate Sammy Green. Snider had been sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered in the Columbia-Freeburg Tourney, but returned in Sparta to be a key cog in the title run.

Marquette bested Freeburg 49-29, Red Bud 58-31, Sparta 53-17 and then Murphysboro to earn its championship.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter