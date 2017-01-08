Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: January 6, 2017

Basketball | Kaylee Eaton

Eaton turned in a strong performance at the Jersey Holiday Tournament last week.

The Civic Memorial junior broke the school record for most 3-pointers in a game and helped her team win the 8-team girls’ basketball tournament with a 4-0 record.

Eaton hit a school-record 8 treys in CM’s second game against Freeburg on Dec. 28 and finished with 30 points. She averaged 16.5 points in the 4 games to earn all-tournament honors.

The effort earned Eaton the first AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award for 2017.

Eaton scored 21 points in the tournament opener against Jersey on Dec 27. She also scored 13 against Carrollton on Dec. 28.

Eaton helped the Eagles get off to a 15-0 start entering this week, a program best. She’s the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.7 points per game and is the leader in 3-pointers with 42. She has scored in double figures 10 times this season.

CM won all 4 games of the Jersey tournament by double digits, including a 65-52 win over McCluer North in the championship game on Dec. 29.

Wrestling | Keontay Holmes

Holmes reached a milestone on the first day of the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 29 at Granite City High.

The Alton senior reached the 100-win career mark after winning 4 matches in the 182-pound division. He went on to place fifth to lead the Redbirds in the tournament.

The performance earned Holmes this year’s first Advantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Holmes defeated Lafayette’s Austin Wegener, Hayden Gregg of the Staley junior varsity team, Collinsville’s Jackson Barnhart and Andrew Duke of the Lafayette JV squad on the first day.

Holmes defeated Whitfield’s Noah Elmore 14-6 in the fifth-place match the next day. He lost to Elmore in pool play on the first day.

Holmes now has 102 wins in his high school wrestling career.

“He has come a long way since he was a freshman,” Alton coach Eric Roberson said. “He has worked at it and he has matured.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter