Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: March 10, 2017

Basketball | Geoffrey Withers

Withers, a junior for the Civic Memorial Eagle boys’ basketball team, averaged just 5.6 points per game in 2016-17, but it was three points he scored vs. Triad that earned him AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

During the Class 3A CM Regional semifinals on March 1, Withers completed a traditional 3-point play in overtime against the rival Knights, propelling the Eagles to a 51-48 victory and a regional championship berth.

With the game knotted 44-44, Withers drove the lane in the final minute, hitting the bucket, drawing the foul and sinking the free throw. CM never trailed again. It was the first win vs. Triad in four tries in ‘16-17.

Those were Withers’ only three points in the win. He scored four points in a dramatic 44-43 loss to Breese Central in the regional title tilt. The Eagles closed the season at 22-10.

Basketball | Reagan Snider

A junior on the Marquette Catholic boys’ basketball team, Snider was a crucial piece of the Explorers winning the school’s first sectional crown on March 3.

He poured in a game-high 20 points as Marquette defeated host Nashville 55-48 in the Class 2A Nashville Sectional finals. Snider added an 8-point performance in a 43-29 win over Wesclin in the sectional semifinals when Marquette set the program record for victories.

It was Snider’s 3-pointer at the 3:22 mark of the third quarter against the host Hornets that sparked a 12-0 run that put the Explorers up for good. He scored 9 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory for Marquette.

Snider is a three-year varsity contributor for the Explorers and two-year starter. He is the lone returning starter from last year’s squad that reached the sectional semifinals.

