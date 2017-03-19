Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: March 17, 2017

Track and Field | Kalen Samelton

Samelton enjoyed a strong indoor track season in the shot put for the Alton Redbirds.

The Alton senior placed in the top four in the event in three meets, including a first-place finish at the Edwardsville Tiger Indoor Invitational on March 10 at Principia College.

Samelton won the shot put with a personal-record throw of 50 feet, 4 inches at the Edwardsville meet, which was the Redbirds’ last indoor meet before starting their outdoor portion of the season March 25 at the Southwestern Illinois Relays in Edwardsville.

Samelton also placed second in the shot put at the Jacksonville Invitational at Illinois College on March 3 and fourth at the Marion Indoor Invitational on Feb. 25.

Last year, Samelton finished in the top 10 six times in the discus. He competed in the shot put only once, and that was a sixth-place finish at the Southwestern Conference meet.

Track and Field | Riley Vickrey

Vickrey turned in a solid effort in the distance events at the Jersey Indoor Winter Thaw on March 11 at Principia College.

The Marquette Catholic freshman finished third with a personal-best time of 12 minutes, 7.28 seconds in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 with a 5:49 in her final indoor meet of the season. The effort earned her this week’s AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Also this season, Vickrey finished eighth in the 3,200 and ninth in the 800 at the Triad Knights Indoor Invitational on Feb. 4. She placed sixth in the 800 and seventh in the 1,600 at the Jacksonville Invitational at Illinois College.

Vickrey is competing in her first season with the Marquette track team. She is coming off an outstanding season with the Explorers’ cross country team last fall, finishing in the top 10 in seven meets, including a pair of wins at the Alton Invitational and the East Alton-Wood River Invitational, and qualifying for the Class 1A state meet in Peoria.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter