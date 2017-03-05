Greater Alton Athletes of the Week: March 3, 2017

Basketball | Isaiah Ervin

Ervin turned in a strong performance in the Class 2A Gibault Regional tournament last week, averaging 13 points in 2 games.

The Marquette sophomore scored a team-high 16 points against Sparta in the semifinals on Feb. 21 and 10 against Gibault in the championship game. He also helped the Explorers win their second straight regional championship as Marquette beat host Gibault 54-48 in overtime in the finals.

Ervin has been one of the key players in the Explorers’ successful season this winter. He helped Marquette win a school-record 28 games and capture four tournament championships, including the Gibault Regional. He’s also averaging 10.5 points per game.

Earlier in the season, Ervin earned all-tournament honors at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament after scoring a team-high 21 points against Columbia in the championship game on Dec. 29.

Basketball | Jaquan Adams

Adams helped the Civic Memorial Eagles finish with a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference title with Triad and Highland after turning in outstanding performances against Highland and Waterloo last week.

The CM junior finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds — both season-high marks — to lead his team to a 51-41 win over Highland in its regular season home finale on Feb. 20.

Adams recorded another double-double four days later, pouring in 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 70-66 road victory over Waterloo that helped them finish in a three-way tie with Triad and Highland in the conference standings at 7-3. They entered the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional on Monday with a 20-9 record.

Adams is CM’s leading scorer at 14 points per game. He scored in double figures for the 16th straight game in the contest against Waterloo.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter