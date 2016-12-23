GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: December 23, 2016

Last week's question: Who was the last Alton High School male athlete to win back-to-back individual state track titles in 1974 and 1975?

Answer: Larry Perry won back-to-back state titles in the long jump for the Alton Redbirds. He was also a second-place finisher in the triple jump in those two state meets. Perry was the last male track athlete to win consecutive state titles.

Congratulations to Mark Duffy, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: What is the small private school in South Roxana that offers successful girls' volleyball and boys' basketball programs?

