GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: December 30, 2016

Last week's question: What is the small private school in South Roxana that offers successful girls' volleyball and boys' basketball programs?

Answer: Bethel Christian Academy is the school.

Congratulations to Dillon Brasher, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to King Louie's Drive-In in Wood River via our sponsor, Trisha Martin State Farm at 305 S. Sixth St. in Wood River.

This week's question: Who coached the Alton football program to its only postseason victory in school history in the 1992 IHSA Class 6A playoffs?

Answer the question here.