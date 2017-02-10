GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 10, 2017

Last week's question: What year did the Roxana baseball team make an appearance in the elite eight at the state tournament?

Answer: 1967 marked the only season the team has ever advanced to state. The Shells made it to the elite eight under head coach Charlie Raich, producing an 18-6 record.

Congratulations to Lee Davis, who answered correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate toward an oil change at Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St. in Alton.

This week's question: The Civic Memorial girls' basketball went 31-3 and advanced to the Class 3A Springfield (UIS) Super-Sectional in what season?

Answer the question here.