GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 17, 2017

Last week's question: The Civic Memorial girls' basketball team went 31-3 and advanced to the Class 3A Springfield (UIS) super-sectional in what season?

Answer: The Eagles finished with a 31-3 record in 2013-14 and lost to Quincy Notre Dame in the supers at Millikin University. It marked the only season in program history CM has won a sectional title.

Congratulations to Dick Gerber, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Where did 2007 Alton High grad Kavon Lacey play college basketball?

